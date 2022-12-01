Things aren’t just working for Ayushmann Khurrana in the post-pandemic era. Known for giving back-to-back box office hits, the actor is now struggling to even reach a respectable total with his film. Will his An Action Hero change things by taking a good start? Let’s see where it has a chance to stand in the actor’s top 10 openers.

Ayushmann had a dream run starting from 2017’s Bareilly Ki Barfi to 2019’s Bala. In between these two commercial successes, the actor gave remarkable hits like AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho. If we take a close look, most of Ayushmann’s films have been just decent openers. Coming from the category of thriller, Ayushmann‘s upcoming film too looks promising, at least from its promo.

As Ayushmann Khurrana’s recent films haven’t worked well, An Action Hero is expected to see a limited release. But if the word-of-mouth turns out to be good, the film might witness a big spike and end its day 1 on a healthy note. Ayushmann’s last release, Doctor G received an ‘A’ certification from the censor board. Despite it, the film had clocked a start of 3.87 crores. The least expectation would be to surpass that number.

So ahead of An Action Hero’s release, let’s take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s top 10 openers at the Indian box office:

Bala (2019) – 10.15 crores

Dream Girl (2019) – 10.05 crores

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020) – 9.55 crores

Badhaai Ho (2018) – 7.29 crores

Article 15 (2019) – 5.02 crores

Doctor G (2022) – 3.87 crores

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021) – 3.75 crores

Nautanki Saala (2013) – 3.25 crores

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) – 2.71 crores

Andhadhun (2018) – 2.70 crores

As said above, An Action Hero is expected at least to beat Doctor G’s opening. Now, as per you, where would the film eventually land? Share with us through comments.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

