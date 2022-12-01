James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water is undoubtedly the most anticipated film right now, across the globe. The expectations are sky-high and even in India, the film is expected to set the box office on fire. The initial signs are clearly visible as the advance booking is showing a good trend and below is all you need to know.

When released back in 2009, Avatar was a huge commercial success in India. Back then, it managed to score beyond 100 crores as there was an excitement factor attached to it due to the technology used in the making. The film still has its audience, which was clearly seen through a terrific response to its re-release in India. Now, hopes are really high for the upcoming sequel.

Avatar: The Way Of Water is scheduled to release on 16th December but the advance booking has already started in selected theatres across India. As expected, the audience is lapping up the opportunity to book tickets for the first day. The craze is so much that the film has already crossed the number of 2 crores through ticket sales.

As per the report in Sacnilk.com, Avatar: The Way Of Water has done a business of 2.13 crores gross so far in India, through day 1 advance booking. As we get closer to the release date, the buzz will get bigger and better, thus witnessing a huge spike in ticket sales. As of now, the film still has 15 more days to go.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

