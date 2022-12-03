An Action Hero Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): Looks like, positive word of mouth has been working for the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer. After being in the making for quite some time, the film finally hit the theatre screen on December 2. The film has been receiving positive to mixed responses from critics and audiences. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

Before the film shines at the ticket window, it’s been facing a tough time because of Drishyam 2 and Bhediya which were released two weeks back and on last Friday, respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the early trends flowing in the film has shifted gear on the next day. According to latest media reports, the film has garnered around 1.75-2.25 crore* on Day 2. With its latest numbers, the film’s total collection now stands at 3.1-3.6 crore at the domestic box office. The film opened to unexpectedly poor collections of 1.35 crore.

On the other hand Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 continues to dominate the box office despite the two new releases- Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer An Action Hero. The film enjoyed a successful third Friday as it collected 4.45 crore. The film has made a total collection of 167.93 crores before entering third week.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana in his latest interview with Siddharth Kanan revealed, ““It happened with me when my first film was a hit. In fact, it happened when I won my first reality show but it did not happen professionally. Sometimes you tend you show your arrogance to your close ones but when I met people professionally, I wasn’t affected by it. In my head, I had arrived.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on An Action Hero’s poor box office performance?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Calls Ajay Devgn ‘OG Action Hero’ Copying His Iconic Pose & Says “Kaafi Phool Aur Kaanton Se Guzarna Padta Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News