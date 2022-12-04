When An Action Hero opened on Friday and brought in just 1.31 crores, it was quite disheartening since the promo was good and the overall vibes were positive as well. It had seemed that the start would be much better. Hence, all eyes were on what sort of jump would come in on Saturday and Sunday since that was imperative for the film to have some sort of a chance.

Of course, had the film doubled up from Friday to Saturday, it would have been fair since the start is low.

Now even though the jump is not as much, it’s much better than those 30%-40% jumps that most films have been seeing this year. In that aspect, at least there is a rise of around 65%, what with numbers moving up to 2.16 crores. This was actually the bare minimum expectation from the film on Friday itself, which means there is a distance yet to be covered. For that to happen, a jump like this needs to come in again which pushes the film towards the 3.50 crores mark on Sunday.

So far, the Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer has reached 3.47 crores and the jumps need to keep coming not just today but also tomorrow onwards when the collections ought to be better than Friday. With audiences having too many choices even at the big screen this week, it would be quite interesting to see how things unfold in days to come.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

