For the past some time, Bollywood filmmaker and The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has been in the news for different reasons. Ever since Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan’s new song Besharam Rang was dropped online, it’s been making waves for all the wrong reasons. Recently, the filmmaker took to Twitter to take a jibe at the song once again but this time in an altogether different way.

The song has landed in controversy soon after it was dropped online. It grabbed was called for a boycott by the netizens who saw DP wearing a saffron bikini. Now here’s why the TKF director is receiving backlash once again.

Taking to Twitter, Vivek Agnihotri shared a video that has two clips – while the upper part sees Besharam song playing, the lower part has a young girl giving her monologue in a monochrome video. The clip opens with the girl introducing herself as ‘ladki’ to ‘director uncle’ and ‘producer aunty’ and asking them “itni asleelta kahan se laatein hain aap log.” She goes on to accuse filmmakers of r*pes happening in India because of them showing nudity on OTT and social media platforms. Watch the video below:

WARNING:#PnV video against Bollywood. Don’t watch it if you are a Secular. pic.twitter.com/7wKPX4A8Ev — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 28, 2022

Commenting on the post a user wrote, “You have gone soo low in ur life that I doubt u could ever recover from this phase…irrelevant, shameless. Tujhe toh gaali dekr b gaali ki insult hogi.” Another wrote, “This little girl’s parents must file a police case against those using her for this video. If the parents are also involved, they need to be hauled up.”

A few users also dug up his old Tweet that read, “Staring at b**bs extends male life by 5 yrs. Does it work like Tonic for the brain? “ and wrote “Ye tu hi hai.” Another shared his old video and wrote, “Hello @vivekagnihotri , Remember? Warning: Don’t watch it if you are a hypocrite.”

No WARNING ⚠️, its mentality prob pic.twitter.com/x21c0s6TJc — Niraj Bhatia (@bhatia_niraj23) December 28, 2022

This movie is directed by you. 😭 pic.twitter.com/C4becV0HlW — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) December 28, 2022

Hello @vivekagnihotri, Remember?

Warning: Don’t watch it if you are a hypocrite. pic.twitter.com/3FNsWDUW75 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) December 28, 2022

Recently, Vivek Agnihotri was in news when he reacted to recent developments in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Taking to Twitter, he shared a photo with SSR and wrote alongside, “Woh mujhe bhi nahi chodenge. Kaun the woh? Sushant, mere dost?”

