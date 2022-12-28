Arijit Singh’s soothing voice takes the listeners to a whole new dimension; the singer has conquered millions of hearts with his songs, and most of his songs become instant hits among the audience. People look forward to his music concerts to experience his performance live. A few days back, the singer’s tickets were sold for a large amount of money. Unfortunately, his upcoming concert in Kolkata, West Bengal, might get cancelled as per rumours. And why is that? Read on to find out!

Earlier this month, the ‘City Of Joy’ hosted the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival, where eminent personalities including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukherji, State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and others were present.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arijit Singh got himself into political controversy after his stint at the film festival. During the opening ceremony on 15th Dec, he sang his popular song, ‘Rang De Tu Mohe Gerua’, which featured in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dilwale. It was picturised on Shah Rukh and Kajol. People started pointing out whether it was just a random choice or there was a hidden meaning behind him choosing this song.

There have been rumours that Arijit Singh’s show at Echo Park in Kolkata may be cancelled, and in context to that, the West Bengal state President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Dr Indranil Khan, tweeted on his official Twitter handle, “Why has Arijit Singh’s show at Eco Park been cancelled by WB Govt body HIDCO?

The result of Arijit humming “Rang de tu mohe Gerua” in front of Her Excellency at KIFF? Intolerance scales new heights.”

Why has Arijit Singh's show at Eco Park been cancelled by WB Govt body HIDCO,? The result of Arijit humming "Rang de tu mohe Gerua" in front of Her Excellency at KIFF? Intolerance scales new heights. — Dr.Indranil Khan ডাঃ ইন্দ্রনীল খাঁন (@IndranilKhan) December 28, 2022

After the ‘Tum Hi Ho’ singer’s song from the program went viral, people also speculated that there might be some hidden political message under it.

Didn't want to politicize Arijit Singh's Kolkata Film Festival speech,but as people doing it, no harm in adding a bit. Arijit said "we r all Bhakts" repeating d word "Bhakt" & added that films made must be good so that true festivals can be organized with them. He implied what? pic.twitter.com/YQUAA7Q676 — Debjani Bhattacharyya 🇮🇳 (@DebjaniBhatta20) December 17, 2022

However, these are all speculations, nothing has been clearly said, but as per reports, the Ecopark authorities have said that the place has suffered a lot of damage in the past as a result of hosting large-scale entertainment events. Hence, they had to take this decision.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16: Yo Yo Honey Singh Calls MC Stan “Mast,” Dubs Him ‘Indian Lil Wayne’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News