TV actress Tunisha Sharma’s untimely death has left everyone in a state of deep shock. The actress, who was just 20, took an extreme step and decided to take her life by hanging herself on the sets of a TV show in Vasai, Maharashtra. Now soon after her funeral took place, who’s who of Bollywood and TV industry are reacting to the same while voicing their opinion. The latest one to be added to the list is Kangana Ranaut.

The Manikarnika actress never shies away from voicing her opinion about anything and everything that’s happening across the globe so much so that she even got her Twitter account suspended. Now taking to her Insta stories, the actress has reacted to Tunisha’s suicide and called it a murder.

Kangana Ranaut earlier made headlines when she called Sushant Singh Rajput’s murder in 2020 and urged CBI to overlook the change. However now, she has the same feeling to Tunisha Sharma’s suicide as she has called it also a murder while slamming people who physically and emotionally abused her. Taking to Insta stories, she penned long notes which began with her saying that women can cope with everything be it loss of love, marriage, relationship, or even a loved one. But what they can’t deal with is that their relationship never had love and her partner exploited the love and vulnerability that she had to offer.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Her (Tunisha) reality was not the same as the other person who was in it only to use and abuse her physically and emotionally …. When it is revealed to her reality starts to wrap, distort itself, and shift shape to fit in the facts that are revealed to her in a shocking manner …. Every incidence, each experience she associates with beauty and love starts to replay in her mind slowly blending dream, reality, and imagination all in one in order to fit in the brutality of a betrayal… even presently she doesn’t know what to believe or not believe anymore…. She can’t trust her own perception in such a state one feels no difference in being alive or dead after all life is just our perception and if she decides to end her life … please know she didn’t do it alone … it’s murder (sic).”

“Indulging in polygamy with multiple women without their consent or knowledge should be a criminal offense. S*xually exploiting women without taking any responsibility for their physical, mental, and emotional well-being while breaking up with them suddenly without any valid reason should also be a criminal offense… We need to take care of our daughters, it is the responsibility of the government to protect and enrich the feminine. A land where women are not safe is destined to doom …. I request Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji… Like Krishna rose for Draupadi, like Rama took a stand for Sita, we expect you to make strong laws against polygamy without content, acid attacks against women, and of course chopping them into many pieces should amount to an immediate death sentence without trial,” read Kangana Ranaut’s next Insta story.

Meanwhile, Tunisha Sharma’s Ali Baba co-star Sheezan Khan has been accused of abetment of suicide after the actress’s mother called him the main culprit while revealing he cheated on Sharma.

