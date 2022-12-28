Kartik Aaryan has had quite a great year professionally as his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 received really positive vibes at the box office, and on the other hand, his OTT release Freddie also was applauded by the audience and critics. With the new year just a few days away, our B-Town celebs are jetting off to places to celebrate it. Even Kartik flew to Paris to ring his new year.

The Freddy actor is relishing the much-earned success after years of hard work, yet his love life is more interesting to his fans and the netizens also. He has been linked with his co-stars before, including Sara Ali Khan.

Recently, there were rumours going around that the actor might be dating Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan. According to the current posts, Pashmina is also on a vacation in Paris for the past few days. She even shared pictures of herself on Christmas, and as per reports, Hrithik Roshan, along with his girlfriend Saba Azad, and his sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, are holidaying in Paris. And now, as Kartik too flew off to Paris, the speculations have become stronger; the actor posted a picture of himself revealing that he has reached France.

Previously, according to a report, Kartik said that he and Pashmina are just good friends, and they like spending time with each other. A Twitter user Apan Jhuka Ga Nhi, shared a post stating the fact that they’re both in Paris; they captioned the pictures, “Freddy in city of love with his lady love😜

Waiting for new year post please post pics together 😁#KartikAaryan #pashminaroshan #Pashtik pic.twitter.com/kQYo7HnWP8 — Apan Jhuka Ga Nhi (@ApanBolaGa) December 27, 2022

On the professional front, Pashmina Roshan will soon be making her Bollywood debut with the sequel of ‘Ishq Vishq’ alongside Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal.

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan has been roped in for ‘Aashiqui 3‘, ‘Captain India’ and his upcoming films, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha and ‘Shehzada’ which are all set to release next year.

