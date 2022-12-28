Bollywood’s biggest star Salman Khan recently celebrated his 57th birthday and it was a star-studded event. His birthday bash was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Tabu, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Kartik Aaryan, among several others. The party was hosted by Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharma.

Well, the Bhajrangi Bhaijaan actor enjoys a huge fanbase and thousands of his fans gathering outside his residency to extend their birthday wishes to Dabangg Khan is proof of his stardom. However, once in a while actors come across fans, who can go extra mile for their faovurite celebs. Salman has many crazy fans but one of his female fan is making headlines for getting the actor’s tattoo on her chest. Scroll down to read.

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, A crazy female fan who claimed herself as ‘Salman Ki Deewani’ can be seen showing off Salman Khan’s tattoo that she got on her chest. She also requested people to check her Instagram and Twitter accounts. Well, as soon as the video went viral, Netizens trolled her brutally and dropped some hilarious comments.

A user commented, “Limelight paane ki Ninja techniques.”

“Na apne husband ki, na apni maa ki dusre ki photo banawa kar kya maza mila didi”, another user commented.

Another user commented, “Karwa kaise kar lete hai humare parents maar maar ke bhurji bana denge.”

“Yeh sab duglapaan hai”, another user commented.

On the work front

Salman Khan is currently hosting Bigg Boss 16 and he also gearing up for his next big release Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release in 2023. Apart from it, he will be also seen in Kiska Bhai Kiski Jaan. As per reports, Shehnaaz Gill could play his sister in the film.

