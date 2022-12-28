After the shocking revelation by a staff member of Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput has stirred up a hornet’s nest with his fans and others claiming justice for the late actor. Recently, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has taken to his social media account to express his reaction to this whole situation.

A few days back, a staff member named Roopkumar Shah from the hospital where the Kedarnath actor’s autopsy was done claimed that the actor’s body had injury marks on his body. He went to his senior, but they said they would discuss it later.

His statement created a stir, and ‘Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’ started trending on Twitter; on Wednesday morning, director Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter handle to share his reaction to the autopsy controversy. He shared an image of him with Sushant Singh Rajput with the caption, “वो मुझे भी नहीं छोड़ेंगे…”

कौन थे ‘वो’, सुशांत, मेरे दोस्त?

#SushantSinghRajput𓃵

#RightToJustice

[They will not leave me either]

[Who were they, Sushant, my friend?]

The statement given by Roopkumar Shah to ANI that created this entire controversy was, “When I saw Sushant Singh Rajput’s body, it did not appear to be a case of suicide. Injury marks were there on his body. I have over 28 years of experience. I went to my senior, but he said we would discuss it later.”

Previously after the hospital staff’s statement, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti reacting to the claims, said, “If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput.”

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020, and as per reports, his death case is being probed by the CBI.

