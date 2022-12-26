It’s been 2 years since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away and we continue to come across shocking revelations about this untimely death. On June 14, the actor reportedly hung himself to the ceiling of his Bandra apartment leaving his fans, family and friends in ultimate shock. Now after 2.5 years of his death, the Cooper hospital’s staff has made a shocking revelation about the actor’s corpse. Reportedly, the person carried the late autopsy and opened up about what he told his seniors.

Ever since SSR’s death, his fans have been trending #JusticeForSSR on Twitter every single day. Not only his fans, even his sisters and close friends have been waiting for justice to be served.

Coming back, according to the latest media reports, Cooper hospital staff named Roopkumar Shah, has made a vast and shocking revelation after 2 years and revealed what all happened when Sushant Singh Rajput’s body arrived at the hospital. He also told that he had witnessed several marks on his body and two to three marks on his neck.

Quoting TV9, Times Now News reported that Roopkumar Shah said, “When Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, we had received five dead bodies in the Cooper Hospital for postmortem. Out of those five bodies, one was a VIP body. When we went to perform a post-mortem, we learnt he was Sushant and there were several marks on his body and two to three marks on his neck as well. The postmortem needed to be recorded but higher authorities were asked to only click pics of the body. Hence, we did that as per their order.”

“When I saw Sushant’s body for the first time, I quickly informed my seniors that I feel it is not suicide but a murder. I even told them that we should work as per the rules. However, my seniors told me to click pictures as soon as possible and give the body to the cops. Hence, we performed the postmortem in the night only,” revealed Shah further.

Earlier, in 2020, it was reported that All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) doctors, who studied the autopsy report of Sushant Singh Rajput, had found procedural lapses in the report prepared by Cooper Hospital doctors. The hospitals’ autopsy report was earlier carried out by a five-member doctors panel.

