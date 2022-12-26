Priyanka Chopra is a global icon and is known for her stellar performances. Not only in India, but the actor is also adored in the foreign land. The Dostana actress speaks her mind and often gets herself embroiled in controversies.

Priyanka once confessed she’d go violent if her man cheated on her and she would probably beat the shit out of him. However, her sharp words didn’t go well with the netizens and she was called ‘Toxic’ for her statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra during an interview with Filmfare said, “I buy my own diamonds. When a guy comes into my life it will not be for diamonds. A guy will come into my life only when I am in love. I don’t need a guy for anything except children… if my man cheated, I would probably beat the shit out of him. I am the kind of person who would get violent. Depending on how much I love him, I may or may not forgive him.”

However, Priyanka Chopra was massively criticized for her comments back then. Now, her quote has reached to social media platform Reddit and netizens are trolling the National Award-winning actress for her double standards.

A user wrote, “Toxic AF. What is she implying? The other women want partners for buying diamonds and she is “different”? Not like the other girls. You want a partner just for children? There are sperm banks. Yeh kya bakwas hai?”

The same user commented, “PC babe you gonna thrash your partner for cheating on you? Then what about all the men that cheated on their partner with you? The ones you knew very well were married?”

“Toxic feminity right there”, another comment read.

Another user wrote, “She is the queen of hypocrites…. Her superpower is hypocrisy.”

“She needs a man to advance her career too that’s why she shamelessly had an affair with SRK and Akshay”, another user commented.

What are your thoughts on Priyanka Chopra’s statement? Let us know in the comments.

For more such Bollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Saif Ali Khan Once Confessed To Watching Blue Films & Live Shows, Said: “Indian Male Is Not As Exposed To S*x As…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News