Saif Ali Khan is one of the most loved and celebrated actors in Bollywood. He is known for his witty answers. The Dil Chahta Hai actor has many stellar performances in his kitty including, Omkara, Kal Ho Na Ho, and Love Aajkal, among others. However, the actor has also made some controversial and bold statements in the past that left people stunned.

Saif believes in making his voice heard and he never put filters when it comes to putting out his opinion on any topic. Back in the 90s, the actor shared his bold views on s*x and left everyone stunned.

Saif Ali Khan once gave an explosive interview to Stardust magazine wherein the actor revealed that he never wronged any woman on the pretext of just sleeping with him.

In the interview, Saif Ali Khan said, “Sex has its relevance but it isn’t anything novel. It’s been so since Eve tempted Adam. Sex has been one of the first forms of communication between a man and a woman. My physical need is as important as my emotional need. I can’t separate them although there have been times when emotions have been least involved when I have been with a woman.”

The actor went on to share further details and said, “The woman has always known the equation. I have never said, ‘I Love You’ to a woman just to get into my bed. If I have had to read s*x manuals to learn techniques. My technique is my own. I have always treated woman with respect. Today, I would not respond to a woman who came on to me. I am a married man and wouldn’t do anything that would hurt my wife. I’d smile and say ‘Sorry ma’am, wrong number’. I’ve grown up in abroad and lived on my own. I’ve seen blue films and live shows. The average Indian male is not as exposed to s*x to as the average guy abroad. That’s why Indian male is frustrated.”

On The Work Front Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Adipurush along with Kriti Sanon and Prabhas. The film is slated to release in 2023.

