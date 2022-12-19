Ibrahim Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. The handsome hunk has not yet made his big Bollywood debut but already enjoys a huge fan following on social media among fans. He recently assisted Karan Johar on ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and although, he hasn’t made an official announcement for his debut, we are expecting him to possibly make his first appearance on the silver screen next year. Earlier today, Ibrahim was spotted at the Mumbai airport looking dapper in a casual attire and fans are now going gaga in the comments section while comparing him with his father and actor Saif Ali Khan. Scroll below to watch the video.

Ibrahim is quite popular on social media and although his own Instagram handle is a private account, he already has fan pages dedicated to him. He’s often called the xerox copy of his father Saif and looks like a younger version of him.

Now talking about his latest appearance, Ibrahim Ali Khan was dressed in casuals where he paired a blue coloured shirt with denim. He styled the look with a baseball cap and a pair of uber cool sneakers.

Take a look at his video below:

Reacting to his video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Saif phir se jawan ho gaya 😂”

Another user commented, “I hate nepotism but won’t mind if he debuts in movies, he is so handsome.”

A third user commented, “Saif ne “younger potion” Pi liya😂😂😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens comparing Ibrahim Ali Khan with his father Saif Ali Khan’s younger version on social media? Tell us in the space below.

