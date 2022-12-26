Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently were hailed as they travelled economy. A fan shared an inside video from the flight which went viral all over social media platforms. But looks like the praises were only short-lived as the actress is on the receiving end of backlash over entering the airport without checking by security. Scroll below for details on the entire fiasco.

VicKat has won hearts in the past over being extremely private about their relationship. The only pictures that featured them together were from an award show and that’s it! They remain among the fan favourites for their simplicity and have truly turned each other into better human beings with their love.

A viral is now going viral where Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at the airport. The Tiger 3 actress donned a printed satin co-ord set. Her husband, on the other hand, looked uber chic in a white shirt, light blue denim and paired his attire with a hat and sunglasses.

Katrina Kaif waved at the cameras and directly entered the airport gate. Vicky Kaushal stood in the queue waiting for the security personnel to attend him but he was busy checking another passenger. The guard had to call Kat back in order to cross-check her IDs before letting her in. Netizens began slamming the actress for her behaviour as they bombarded the comments section.

A user wrote, “Ye dono to aise samaj rahe hai inka private airport hai to direct chale jayenge 😂🤣 CRPF 👏🏻 good job.”

Another commented, “Look at that untalented Katrina she thinks she is more than country bakwas heroine security walo ne uski aukat dikha di..Jai hind.”

“Madam bhul jate hai ki vo Vicky ke sath hai na ki bhaijaan ke sath,” a comment read.

Another reacted, “Katrina you have no value poor girl 😂 This is democracy.”

Many claim that the video has been edited and Katrina Kaif was rushing because she was late for her flight.

