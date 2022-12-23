Ever since TV actress Divya Agarwal announced her engagement to boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar, she’s in the news for different reasons. The actress was earlier in news for her affair with Varun Sood. The duo often took social media by storm every time they post their photos together on social media. However, they sent their fans into shock when they announced their break up.

However months after their breakup, the actress got engaged to Apurva which raised many eyebrows. The duo got engaged on the actress’ birthday photos and videos of which went viral in no time.

Divya Agarwal has once again taken to Twitter to write a cryptic Tweet that netizens think is about her ex-boyfriend Varun Sood. In her Tweet, Divya pointed out people who was ‘polished in front of media and obnoxious on Twitter.’ When Divya wrote, “It’s weird how people are so polished in front of the media and so obnoxious on Twitter and so impecunious on their Instagram ! And people who fall for this ever-changing behaviour are just being fooled into it.”

Soon after Divya Agarwal’s Tweet surfaced on web, netizens linked it Varun Sood, who recently commented on her engagement and congratulated the two. A user wrote, “As advanced our society and so called modern society grows people are turning the more toxic stealing away anyone’s freedom jisko dekho bus troll karte he today if I open anyone anyone’s insta and see comments usme bas trolls negativity hatred hoti h.”

A 2nd user wrote, “Varun ki jo behan hai na vedika Bahut hi badi bali mufaat hai koi manner nhi Aashika bhatia k time meh vedika galti thi ashika pataka jalaigi toh Wosko Kya mtlb hai wos time meh bhi aap wosko support but wosko aabhi koi Sharam Kya Kya post like kar rahi aapke bareme!”

It’s weird how people are so polished in front of the media and so obnoxious on Twitter and so impecunious on their Instagram ! And people who fall for this ever changing behaviour are just being fooled into it. — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) December 22, 2022

“I don’t know what sort of prblm people have that they just keep trolling someone if someone is marrying they’ll troll ” Dekhna rishtha Tut jayega” if someone is breaking up they’ll say “rishtha hi nahi tha bhai sabme prblm he mtlb,” wrote a third netizen.

A fourth user said, “You have always been vocal about things….but this time u wanted to keep somethings underneath…..still we know some people’s behaviors is making u to talk…..diii aur Kitna sahoge yarrr ise faltu log ko….u maintaining dignity…but they r provoking u man….give it back

Earlier speaking to Bombay Times, Varun Sood had said, “The song that I posted recently has been sung by a very good friend of mine. And even earlier, when I posed a calm emoji, it was a few projects that I signed. It was not hinted at anyone or any event happening in anyone’s life. None of my posts or tweets are related to anyone.”

