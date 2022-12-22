Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed has become a social media favourite with her constant presence all over the internet. She is often in the headlines for her fashion statements, which also provoke certain people to condemn her, and some even go to an extent of death threats. A few days ago, the actress received r*pe and death threats from a man via messages, and Uorfi shared those screenshots on her social media account.

The netizens often troll Uorfi for the clothes she wears, but the actress never lets all those opinions bother her, and she often addresses the abuse and threats she faces openly. This time too, when she received abusive texts from a man identified as Naveen Giri, she came out with it on her Twitter, even tagging the Mumbai Police to her post.

The alleged man Naveen Giri who threatened Uorfi Javed, was arrested by Goregaon police on Wednesday morning; he has been booked under sections 354 (A) [s*xual harassment], 354(D) [stalking], 509, 506 [criminal intimidation] of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act. The news agency ANI shared the news of the arrest on their official account.

The screenshots shared by Uorfi Javed earlier this week were shared with the caption, “I’ve been receiving rape and death threats from this man every day from new numbers. Unfortunately, I’m not in India, so I can’t file an official complaint and can’t do anything, but here is his photo to make everyone aware of this guy @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice”. In response, the police filed an FIR against the man and have been finally arrested.

I’ve been receiving rape and death threats from this man everyday from new numbers . Unfortunately I’m not in india so I can’t file an official complaint and can’t do anything but here is his photo to make everyone aware about this guy @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/YaNgaijh4G — Uorfi (@uorfi_) December 15, 2022

Mumbai | Goregaon Police arrested a man, Naveen Giri for giving rape & life threats through WhatsApp to TV actress & social media influencer Uorfi Javed. FIR was registered u/s 354(A) (sexual harassment), 354(D) (stalking), 509, 506 (criminal intimidation)of IPC as well as IT Act pic.twitter.com/r2Q9dnMZtO — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022

Previously, there was a report that Uorfi was being detained in Dubai for her revealing clothes during a shoot, but later on, the actress said that the whole ruckus was about some logistic issues and it had nothing to do with her clothes.

On the professional front, Uorfi Javed was last seen on MTV’s Splitsvilla X4 as a contestant and will soon be seen in a music video.

