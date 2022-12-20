Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is known for derogatory remarks and getting too personal while sharing his opinions. This same habit got him into trouble last year when he locked horns with Manoj Bajpayee over The Family Man web series. Khan’s tweets on Manoj got him dragged into court and it seems that the matter isn’t getting over anytime soon!

For the unversed, it was Sunil Pal who initially slammed The Family Man season 2 over its content. He claimed that such series are promoting vulgarity in society by showing extramarital affairs and a minor girl having a boyfriend. Later, Kamaal jumped into it and he took it way too far by making some nasty remarks about Manoj.

Tweeting about Manoj Bajpayee back in July 2021, KRK had allegedly written, “Last night, I was talking with Sunil Pal & he told me the story of #FamilyMan web series. Manoj Bajpayee’s wife is having boyfriend. Manoj’s minor daughter is also having a boyfriend. #AaaThoo! Sharam Nahi Aati Iss Nasedi, Ganjedi Bajpayee Ko Aisi p*rn Parosne main. Laanat hai.” He also compared Manoj to Raj Kundra, who was arrested back then for his alleged involvement in the illegal creation of p*rn content.

Soon after, Manoj Bajpayee filed a defamation case against KRK under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Cut to now, Kamaal had filed an appeal to dismiss the case against him. It was rejected by Indore district court’s justice Satyendra Kumar Singh under 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. As per him, tweets made by Kamaal were enough to dent the reputation of Manoj.

The court order reads, “In the instant case, the tweets in question by and large point towards the character of the respondent (Manoj Bajpayee). However, the same were tweeted with an intent to malign the reputation of respondent or not is a matter of evidence, which cannot be decided by this court by invoking the inherent powers vested under section 482 of CrPC,” as per PTI.

Let’s see if this battle between Manoj Bajpayee and KRK ends soon as the next hearing is slated for January 17.

