Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan is all set to hit screens on January 25 and is in the news for a number of reasons – both negative and positive. While SRK fans are super excited about the upcoming YRF Film, they are also on top of the world to see him alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3. And now, we have come across an interesting report regarding its upcoming schedule.

As per a new media report, the third instalment of the Salman-led spy drama will begin filming its final schedule soon and King Khan will be joining the team. Read on to know all.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Salman is all set to film the last schedule of the third film in the Tiger next and wrap up all schedules come February. A source close to the development told the publication, “Salman Khan will be shooting back-to-back on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and follow it up with the last schedule of Tiger 3. While It’s mere patchwork for the action entertainer, he will be canning the key sequences of Tiger 3 by end of January/early February.” Shedding more details about the action-thriller film, the inside said, “That’s not all, he will be joined by Pathaan aka. Shah Rukh Khan in this final leg of shoot.”

As per the article, the Pathaan and Tiger crossover shoot will happen over a course of 7 to 10 days at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The report stated that the director, Maneesh Sharma has designed a massive action sequence that warrants the presence of these two Indian Cinema Icons. The source said, “Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in one frame warrants celebration on the big screen. While their first crossover will happen in the Republic Day 2023 release, Pathaan, the next in the offing from the two of them is Tiger 3 during the Diwali weekend.” The insider signed off saying, “The entire YRF team is excited to present two of Indian cinema’s biggest superstars in a grand way.”

Salman is currently busy with the post-production of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While there is chatter with regard to what Khan will be doing next, the source said that the actor hasn’t locked any film yet. The insider said, “Salman Khan will start a new film in April 2023, if everything goes well. But at the moment, he is not even close to locking his next project. There are some offers that have come his way, including a couple of them from the South, but Salman is yet to take a step toward confirming any film. He is hearing scripts and taking his time to lock his next for Eid 2024.”

Talking about Tiger 3, the principal shoot of the Salman Khan starrer will be wrapped up by February end. The team will then invest all their energies full-fledged in the post-production process of the YRF film.

