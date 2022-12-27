The Bhaijan of Bollywood, Salman Khan, celebrated his 57th birthday by throwing a lavish party attended by a lot of eminent personalities of the film industry and his loving family as well. Among the attendees of the party included Salman’s dear little sister Arpita Khan Sharma. But the actor’s sister faced harsh trolling for the attire that she chose to wear for the party.

Salman’s sister Arpita is married to actor Aayush Sharma, who made his debut with Loveyatri, and they both got married in 2014. They are also proud parents to two beautiful children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The paparazzi caught the celebrities coming and leaving Salman Khan’s birthday bash, and that is when they caught Arpita and Ayush in their camera. The video clip shows the couple waving at the paps, where she is wearing a night suit-styled pantsuit made out of satin fabric. On the other hand, Ayush was wearing a grey coloured t-shirt paired with beige pants and a jeans jacket. As soon as the clip went viral, netizens started trolling Salman Khan’s sister for her choice of clothes.

One of the users said, “Night dress phn liya h bs cake kte turant so jayegi”

“Jitni moti hai nahi utni faltu dressing karke lagti hai moti”

“Bollywood needs good stylists and fashion designers”

“Jab aap bhool jao ki aaj party mai jana hai 😂😂😂”

“Beach party me Bikni ussi tarha Night Party me Night Dress..!! 😎Yaar koi kisi bache ka Baby Shower karwao.. 😆”

“Oh wow night suit in vogue now”

One of the users even called Ayush ‘Sasta Tiger Shroff’! Check out Arpita Khan Sharma & Ayush Sharma’s arrival at Salman Khan’s B-Day bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Salman Khan’s party was graced by Shah Rukh Khan as well, as the duo hugged each goodbye; it was a sheer Karan-Arjun moment for the fans. As per the news, Salman will be making a special appearance in Shah Rukh’s much-anticipated film, ‘Pathaan’, which will be released in January next year.

On the professional front, Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will hit the theatres in April next year!

Must Read: Salman Khan Adorably Hugs Shah Rukh Khan Shelling Out Major BFF Goals At Birthday Bash, Netizens Troll “Dono Ke Dono Bhand Hai” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News