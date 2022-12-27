Salman Khan is the most eligible bachelor, even at the age of 57. He’s been serious in quite a few relationships but nothing really worked out. We all know about his history with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Somy Ali but our favourite remains his chemistry with Sangeeta Bijlani. Their bond remains tight till date despite a split and the latest video will totally leave you emotional!

As most know, Salman and Sangeeta began dating each other during their modelling days in 1986. Their relationship lasted for a decade and the couple was almost set to tie the knot. Even wedding cards were printed and everything was finalized until the actress caught the superstar. Things turned upside down soon after and the wedding was called off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sangeeta Bijlani then went on to get married to Mohammed Azharuddin but allegedly faced cheating there as well, due to which they got divorced in 2010. Meanwhile, despite the bitter past, Salman Khan is really close to the former actress and she’s often seen supporting him during big events and movie premieres.

In a new video, Salman Khan could be seen dropping Sangeeta Bijlani to her car after his birthday bash. The actor looked handsome in a black t-shirt and paired it up with matching coloured jeans. Sangeeta, on the other hand, looked dazzling in a blue sequined dress.

The viral clip witnesses Salman hugging Sangeeta and giving her a peck on the forehead. It was indeed an adorable moment but it was fans of the Tiger 3 star that truly went emotional.

A user commented, “Pehla pyar toh akhir pehla he hota hai”

Another wrote, “Love how he is so loyal and respects everyone who came across his life. Need to learn from him to forgive and keep humanity alive.”

“Bday salman bhai ka gift sangeeta bijlani ko mil gya 😂🔥 Ohooo,” a user joked.

“pehla pyar,” a reaction read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Salman Khan Adorably Hugs Shah Rukh Khan Shelling Out Major BFF Goals At Birthday Bash, Netizens Troll “Dono Ke Dono Bhand Hai” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News