After collecting 50 lakhs on Monday, Do Aur Do Pyaar stayed stable on Tuesday as 50 lakhs more came in. There is practically zero drop on a day-on-day basis, which is good. However, what’s required is that this stays like this today and tomorrow. Now, that would be tough, but if it indeed turns out to be the case, then that would be some sort of relief.

That said, the best thing would have been no drop from Friday to Monday. Now, that would have indicated the kind of trend that would have taken the film in that 15-20 crores zone. With a completely open period ahead, that would have been possible as well. However, for now, everything will boil down to whether there is traction in the second weekend, too. There is only one new film arriving in the form of Ruslaan, and the Ayush Sharma starrer is primarily for single-screen audiences. This means that at multiplexes, Do Aur Do Pyaar can expect showcasing at least.

The film has now reached 4.43 crores and will find itself around 5.50 crores mark by the time the first week is through. From there, its journey towards the 10 crores mark will begin, and if that happens by the close of two weeks itself, then we can expect some sort of a run for the film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

