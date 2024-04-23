Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collections Day 4: Collects 50 Lakhs On 1st Monday

After bringing in 80 lakhs on Monday and then growing to 3.43 crores over the weekend, Do Aur Do Pyaar collected 50 lakhs more on Monday. Ideally, the film should have been closer to Friday numbers but then after good growth on Saturday, the collections remained around the same levels on Sunday which means it would have been tough to not drop at all on Monday.

Thankfully, the drop was less than 50% because if the collections would have slipped below the 40 lakhs mark then Do Aur Do Pyaar would have ended up as a one week show. However with 50 lakhs coming in, some sort of stability in days to come will give it a chance in the second weekend.

That said, Do Aur Do Pyaar certainly deserves better than what it’s getting because it does have merits to find a larger audience count at the urban multiplexes. In fact, pre-pandemic, that would have certainly happened, as was the case in films like Ki & Ka, Shaadi Ke Side Effects or Tumhaari Sulu, which also dealt with married couples and ended up doing business around 50 crores, 40 crores and 30 crores, respectively.

Things are different today, though, and the first target for Do Aur Do Pyaar would be to go past the 10 crores mark. Currently, the film stands at 3.93 crores and the first week will now close at a little over 5 crores mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

