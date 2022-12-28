The queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut is known for speaking her mind. The Dhakkad actress is known for her non-filter attitude and she never minces her words on any kind of topic. Be it a political debate in the country to even openly attacking contemporaries, she makes sure to voice out her opinion.

Kangana has been quite vocal about her relationships as well and had often made headlines due to her personal life. The actress once talked about her first relationship and crush. She went on to say that s*x is an important aspect of everyone’s life and when you want it, just have it but you should not be obsessed about it. Scroll down to read.

Back in 2019, the actress attended India Today Mind Rocks event and got candid about her crush, first relationship, and s*x. During the session, the 35- year- old actress talked about the taboo that our country has around s*x. Taking the conversation forward, Kangana Ranaut said, “S*x is an important aspect of everyone’s life. When you want to have s*x just have it, don’t be obsessed. There was a time when you were told to marry someone, and your emotions were directed towards that person. In history, because of invasions, people’s ideas are still there, and our scriptures don’t allow s*x.”

“I think parents should be okay with children having sexual partners and children should be having responsible sex. They should definitely use protection and monogamy is very important. Changing partners is not nice, it will just mess with your system. To keep it simple, I think when a child hits adolescence, should know automatically. Like my parents were shocked when they got to know that I am sexually active. So what do they expect? My mother got married when she was 19 and father was 21. So I don’t know what they expect but I want to say to parents they should be okay and they should encourage children to have safe sex,” said Kangana Ranaut further on the event.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Emergency. The film is slated to release in 2023 and is directed by Kangana herself. The actress was last in Thalaivi, the film that was released in 2021.

What are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut’s statement? Let us know in the comments section below.

