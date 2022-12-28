TV-turned-Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. Reports circulating then suggested the actor died by suicide at his Bandra residence – but his family and fans weren’t convinced. Now, a Cooper Hospital staff member – where SSR’s post-mortem was conducted, has made explosive statements.

In a recent interaction, the staff member – named Roopkumar Shah, made some shocking revelations about what all happened when Sushant’s body arrived at the hospital. Shah revealed that he had seen several marks on his body and two to three marks on his neck.

Now, during an interaction with India Today, Roopkumar Shah spoke a bit more about Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy. He told the publication, “He had injuries and his bones were also fractured. I tried to inform my seniors then but they did not listen and asked me to mind my own business.” When asked who the doctor in charge was, the attendant added, “I was a part of the autopsy team but I don’t remember who was heading the autopsy team then.”

Roopkumar Shah further claimed that during the post-mortem, they found the marks on the Sushant Singh Rajput’s neck were not from hanging but “looked like he was strangled.”

Talking about why he did not say anything back in 2020, Roopkumar said that he did not trust the government then and hence did not speak out. He stated, “I am ready to record my statement in front of the agencies now. I don’t care for my safety, but Sushant Singh Rajput should get justice.”

Ever since SSR’s death, his fans have been trending #JusticeForSSR on Twitter every single day. Not only his fans, even his sisters and close friends have been waiting for justice to be served. With these statements now making the headlines, Sushant Singh Rajput fans and his family members are once more asking for justice.

