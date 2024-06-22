Sara Ali Khan has been one of the few who has never shied away from talking her heart out. She never fails to entertain and always stays connected with her audiences as well. She is one of the few who made her TV debut before her film debut!

Yes, you read that right. Sara, made her presence felt on Karan Johar’s Koffee couch before her film Kedarnath even released. She was one of the few debutants (or probably the only one) who had two releases in one month.

Sara Ali Khan might also be one of the very few starkids who were slapped with a legal notice on their debut film by the producer himself. Yes, you read that also right! Sara’s entry into the film world has been quite adventurous.

During her recent interaction with Mid-Day, Sara Ali Khan revealed how Kedarnath producers sued her and had a reason to do so. She recalled, “2018 May, I was supposed to do Simmba. Kedarnath was the first film I signed. It was all good. Then some dates went up and down. And I also signed Simmba. But now there were 3-4 dates that were coinciding. And I got sued for Rs 5 crore (by the makers of Kedarnath). I was very nervous because I didn’t have Rs 5 crore.”

Sara further recalled that it was a very tough situation since none in her family was around. She said, “My grandfather, my mother’s father was dying in Delhi and Ibrahim was in school, my mom was in Delhi and I was served a vakalatnama at home and I was like, Now what do I do with this? I didn’t understand. So I sent the management to court because I had to go to shoot, which the makers were aware of because they were also at the shoot.”

Realizing that everyone had their reasons to behave the way they acted the actress said, “He (Abhishek Kapoor) also had his reasons I’m assuming. But it’s all good now. Then Rohit sir and Gattu (Abhishek) sir met and they only wanted three days and Rohit sir said Le lo. It was done but it was a bit tricky. I spent a lot of time flying from Hyderabad to Mumbai because I was shooting for them simultaneously.”

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan playing freedom fighter Usha Mehta. She will next be seen in an action comedy by Dharma Productions starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

