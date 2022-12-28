Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is once again making headlines after two years. An autopsy staff member of Cooper Hospital made some shocking revelations in the actor’s post-mortem report. As several fans are seeking justice, Shekhar Suman has shared his opinion on the update.

The veteran actor has been one of the people who were at the forefront of seeking justice for the late actor. He took to Twitter to react to the claims made by Roopkumar Shah, a mortuary attendant at the hospital. Scroll down to know more.

Shekhar Suman wrote on Twitter, “In view of Roop Kumar Shah’s sensational statement, regarding SSR’s supposed suicide, we urge the CBI to take cognizance of his revelations immediately. It’s a definite lead that would lead to an unraveling of the conspiracy. SSR case needs closure and justice (sic).”

Take a look at the Tweet below:

In view of Roop Kumar Shah's sensational statement, regarding SSR's supposed suicide,we urge the CBI to take cognizance of his revelations https://t.co/uglm6qLNyA's a definite lead that wd lead to unravelling of the conspiracy.SSR case needs a closure.And Justice.#SSRCaseTruth — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) December 27, 2022

Previously, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram story to share a note that read, “If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet.”

Roopkumar Shah said to a news outlet that there were several marks on the actor’s body and two to three marks on his neck. He also told TV9 that when he saw Sushant’s body for the first time, he quickly informed his seniors that he feels it is not suicide, but a murder. But he was told to click pictures as soon as possible and give the body to the cops.

SSR’s death case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home on June 14, 2020. The case was examined by three investigating agencies including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

