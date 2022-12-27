Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are among the leading actresses in Bollywood. They even have a shared history of dating Ranbir Kapoor. Reports claimed that they have a soured relationship in the past. It all started when Deepika and Katrina’s enmity started after Ranbir broke up with DP and started dating Katrina.

At that time, pictures of Ranbir and Katrina from their Ibiza holiday went viral on social media. In the leaked pictures, Katrina looked beautiful in a red and white bikini while Ranbir looked dashing in Bermuda shorts. Needless to say, the two looked stunning together and their sensuous chemistry surely turned up the heat in Ibiza.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The leaked pics did not go down well with Ranbir Kapoor. As reported by Pinkvilla, in a media interaction, Ranbir stated, “Katrina looked really beautiful in those pictures and Ibiza was also beautiful. You should go to visit the place. I was in Ibiza, so what should I enjoy in those pics? I will enjoy in Ibiza right?”

Even Katrina was upset with the pictures surfacing online. She even issued an open letter to the media that read, “I am writing this to say that I feel most upset, distressed and invaded at my pictures published in a film magazine (and which were carried by other media). The pictures were taken while I was on holiday by someone who, in an act of cowardice, shot without permission and then used the pictures for commercial gain. There is a breed of journalism that preys on celebrities in the worst possible manner crossing all lines of privacy and decency. Running these pictures shows support for this school of journalism. “I request that all media running these pictures please refrain from doing so. I have a wonderful relationship with the media and have been accessible to the media at all times. There is no reason for this furtive and invasive behavior.”

Katrina Kaif’s ex-boyfriend Salman Khan too supported her over the leaked pictures on social media. However, Ranbir Kapoor’s ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone had something different to say. She said, “It has never happened to me. I believe if you are a celebrity or public figure… these things are bound to happen. And I don’t think you can accuse anybody of anything. If I am a public figure and if someone has captured me then I feel I should have been a little careful. If you are a star, you are a public figure… people will talk about you… you ought to be very careful.”

Meanwhile, Katrina and Deepika have moved on in their lives. While DP is married to Ranveer Singh, Katrina is happily married to Vicky Kaushal. The two even tried to mend their bond and maintained a cordial relationship with each other.

Must Read: Salman Khan Once Insulted A Reporter By Ignoring & Dancing While She Asked A Question, Said “Mic Kaun Cheenega Inka?” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News