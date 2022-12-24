Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan are gearing up for its release with only a few days left for it, but the film has been in the news mostly for the wrong reasons. Especially after the release of the movie’s first song, Besharam Rang, things turned quite ugly for it, starting from trolling the actors to protesting against it. Now, this video edit is making the netizens laugh out loud and think it is a better fit than the original.

From the burning of effigies of the actors to demanding a change for the film, it has created quite a frenzy. The netizens even pointed out the fact that the song might have been lifted from the Makeba song by Jain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This video edit shared on Instagram, where a portion of the song Besharam Rang has been edited with the Makeba song, is an absolute fit. Even the fans would agree to it. Deepika Padukone‘s thrusting moves is completely in sync with the upbeat tune. The clip shared with the title, Besharam (African Version), as the song by Jain refers to a South African singer and activist Miriam Makeba, also known as “Mama Africa”.

Getting back to Pathaan’s Besharam Rang X Makeba [Jain], the netizens’ reactions to the edit are just too precious; let’s check out some of the comments.

“It suits on this one moreeee”

“Chori pakdi gayi… sorry inspiration”

“Bollywood walle remake pe remake”

“mera billa ulti karne se pehle aisa hi karta hai”

“😂😂 maza aa gaya”

Check out the fun mashup here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OyeAnkit (@oyeankit)

Pathaan, being produced under the Yash Raj Banner, will be a part of the house’s spy universe, and Salman Khan is rumoured to be making a special appearance in the film.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, Pathaan also has John Abraham in a key role, and the film is all set to hit the theatres on 25th January 2023.

For more updates on Pathaan, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Katrina Kaif Could’ve Replaced Deepika Padukone In Chennai Express, Ram Leela, YJHD! Here’s A List Of Movies She Rejected

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News