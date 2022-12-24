Vivek Oberoi and Kareena Kapoor Khan have worked together in several films including, Yuva, Omkara, and Kurbaan. But did you know Vivek was Kareena’s senior in college?

Interestingly, Vivek and Kareena studied in the same college and once he helped Jab We Met actress fixed her attendance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with Mashable India, Vivek Oberoi said, “Bebo nayi nayi ayi thi. Aur usey kuch attendance mai problem hua. I said ‘apun hai’, she asked how did you do that? I said jaa khush reh maze mai reh. I even made her remember this we did 3- 4 films together.”

The actor revealed Kareena Kapoor Khan was completely amused by his action. Both of them have been featured together in Yuva. The film didn’t do well at the box office but Kareena and Vivek’s performances were applauded by the fans and critics.

On the work front

On the work front, Vivek Oberoi was last seen in Dharavi Bank co-starring Suniel Shetty. It premiered on the OTT platform. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Hansal Mehta’s untitled. The actress will also soon make her digital debut with ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ with Jaideep Ahlawat.

For more such Bollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Subhash Ghai Was Allegedly Accused Of S*xually Assaulting Manisha Koirala, Rumours Stated It Was Her Mother Spreading The News!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News