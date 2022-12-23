Subhash Ghai was one of the most prominent and successful filmmakers of Hindi cinema throughout the 80s and 90s. He helmed several iconic films like Pardes, Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak, Saudaghar, and many more. He even launched actresses like Manisha Koirala, Mahima Chaudhry, and Mishti.

While he is one of the ace filmmakers in the Hindi film industry, he has also landed in some controversy in the past. One such controversy was the alleged fallout between the Showman and veteran actress Manisha when they were working together in the 1991 film Saudagar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manisha Koirala’s performance in Saudagar was appreciated by all the critics back then and she rose to heights. The film turned out to be a turning point in her career. However, things soon went wrong when reports started doing the rounds that Subhash made s*xual advances toward Manisha which ended with the latter accusing him of his indecent behavior, reports Pinkvilla.

The award-winning actress never came in public and admitted to what was reported. It is said that Manisha’s mother has been telling people about the filmmaker’s attitude. Some reports went on to claim that her mother did all this to keep her daughter in limelight. Having said that, reports were also rife that the filmmaker Ghai used to make sure that she met only a few people that he approved of.

Some reports even suggested that Manisha’s mother was asked to wait outside the vanity van when Ghai used to have some meetings with Manisha. Strange thing is that Manisha never opened up on the whole controversy, however, she also chose to never work again under the production banner.

In an interview back then, Manisha said, “The industry has welcomed me despite the controversies that surround me. These controversies happened because I was bold, because I was outspoken and because I didn’t originally belong to the industry. Despite these odds, the industry welcomed me. I sincerely feel this industry is a wonderful place to be in.”

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Rumoured GF Iulia Vantur Reveals Drawing Inspiration From Urmila Matondkar For Her Latest Track ‘Yai Re’, “The Thought Of Matching The Steps & Vibes… Made Me Slightly Nervous”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News