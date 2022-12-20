The hard-hitting political drama The Kashmir Files remained one of the major highlights of the year 2022. The film also left the nation divided into two sections. It received a lot of love and hatred, both. Recently, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial was in the news when Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid called it ‘vulgar’ at the International Film Festival of India 2022.

Well, TKF is yet again in the news after veteran filmmaker Saeed Akhtar Mirza lashed out and called it garbage. This is yet another controversy stirred for Vivek Agnihotri and Anupam Kher‘s film.

While talking to Indian Express, Saeed Akhtar Mirza said, “For me, The Kashmir Files is garbage. Is the Kashmiri Pandit issue garbage? No, it’s not. It’s real. It just the Kashmiri Hindus? No. Muslims are too caught in an incredibly vulgar trap of machinations of intelligence agencies, nations with so–called national interests, and paid guys from the across the border, who continue to create havoc. The point is not to take sides. Be human and try to understand.”

Talking about Saeed Akhtar Mirza’s craft, the veteran filmmaker is known for his immense work in the Indian parallel cinema movement. He has been associated with films like Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Ata Hai, and Salim Langde Par Mat Raho among others.

Coming back to The Kashmir Files, the film was released in March earlier this year and went on break all box office records. It turned out to be a mega-blockbuster as it earned 362.95 crores at the global box office becoming the second–highest–grossing Bollywood film after Brahmastra Part one: Shiva. The film was even declared tax-free in multiple states governed by the ruling party.

