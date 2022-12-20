Actress Malaika Arora has created quite a buzz with her reality show Moving In With Malaika. Recently, her episode with Dharma Productions’ head honcho discussing the former’s sex life went viral. Well, she is yet again in news for making her sister Amrita Arora upset.

In the recent episode of Moving In Malaika, where the actress is currently trying her hands on comedy, she took a dig at her sister’s (Amrita Arora)fashion choices, career, and rich husband. Later, the Golmaal Returns actress was seen expressing disappointment over Malaika’s not-so-nice comments. Read on to know what happened next.

All Is Not Well Between Arora Sisters?

As the Arora sisters sat down for lunch, Amrita told Malaika Arora, “I didn’t say anything on that day. The standup, you could have been more considerate about the jokes you cracked on me all the time. About me wearing big-sized clothes to indirectly pointing out about not doing anything, that was something you could have called me to ask if I was okay.”

When Chaiyaa- Chaiyaa actress Malaika Arora interrupted by saying that’s how a stand-up works, Amrita was quick to respond, “So at a stand-up, you can throw anyone under the bus. I can call out five instances you did. As great as it was and you were fantastic and all of the others. I let you have your moment and let it all sink in. Today, I am meeting you for the lunch after the last time I saw you. I feel there are certain things that you should ask and run it by them.”

Towards of the end of the conversation, the Arora sisters made a truce. However, Amrita added that I am up for any kind of landing jokes, but this was a bit much. Later, Malaika apologized to Amrita and both of them hugged each other.

For the unversed, Malaika Arora recently on her show said, “My sister’s in the house! She is the funny one. I am the pretty one. She has a rich husband and I…..am doing standup.”

You can watch all the episodes of Moving In With Malaika On Disney Hotstar.

