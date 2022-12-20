Actor Arjun Kapoor is excited to share the trailer of ‘Kuttey’ that is set to be unveiled next week. He says films like these add to the learning curve for any actor as it boasts of a talented cast including names like Naseeruddin Shah and Tabu, among many others.

‘Kuttey’ is touted to be a dark comedy that also has other outstanding actors like Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra and Radhika Madan in it.

The film has been directed by debutant Aasmaan Bhardwaj, who is ace film-maker Vishal Bhardwaj’s son.

Arjun, who is seen playing the role of a cop in the film, says: “I cannot wait for people to see the trailer of ‘Kuttey’ and I hope they will love the freshness of the story and newness of the treatment.

“For me, ‘Kuttey’ is a very special film. I got the opportunity to work with a talented film-maker like Luv Ranjan, a remarkable debutant director like Aasman Bhardwaj, getting to know Vishal Bhardwaj as a producer, writer and music composer, Gulzar Saab who has penned the lyrics and some of the best actors of our country like Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseer sir, Kumud ji, Shardul Bhardwaj and Radhika Madan.”

Arjun feels he has sharpened his acting skills by being surrounded with such incredible performers of Indian cinema.

He says: “For me, shooting for the film was so much fun and it was also a great learning experience. Films like these add to the learning curve for any actor and I think I have honed my skills with the best of the best actors in our country. I’m eagerly waiting to see the response that people have for the trailer of ‘Kuttey‘.”

‘Kuttey’ is set to release in cinemas on January 13, 2023.

