Arjun Kapoor has started shooting for the last schedule of his next film ‘Kuttey’, a dark comedy. The actor says he feels he has become a better actor by being on the sets of this film that also has outstanding actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu and Radhika Madan in it.

Arjun says, “Kuttey’ is an incredibly special film in my body of work. It is a special feeling when you can’t wait to be back on the sets of a project and ‘Kuttey‘ is that film for me. I just couldn’t wait to be back and surround myself around the ocean of talent that this film boasts of.”

The actor adds, “I feel like it’s my day one in the film industry every time I’m on this set because every day is just amazing learning experience, seeing these outstanding performers push each other and me to deliver the best that we can on screen with every scene.”

“I have a two-week schedule to wrap Kuttey and I know I have become a better performer by just being on this set.” The movie is directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, son of the critically-acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj.

Apart from ‘Kuttey’, the other films in Arjun’s bag include Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain 2‘, ‘The Lady Killer’ with Ajay Bahl, and the yet-untitled Jagan Shakti directorial.

