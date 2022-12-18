Sara Ali Khan, daughter of the ex-couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh has walked in her parents’ footsteps to become an actor in Bollywood. Since her debut movie Kedarnath, she has given a few back-to-back performances in quirky and bubbly roles and within a short span of her career, she has acquired a special place in everyone’s hearts. For the unversed, Amrita raised Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan as a single mother.

Now, apart from her acting skills, Sara often makes it to the headlines for her sartorial choices when it comes to fashion. However, recently she walked down a ramp but got brutally trolled. Here’s why and check out the reactions below.

A few hours back, a paparazzi page named ‘Instant Bollywood’ took to their Instagram handle and shared a video from last night’s fashion show, where Sara Ali Khan walked down the ramp. She can be seen wearing a black statement blazer embroidered with the Pepsi logo and fringe detailing. She paired the look with black pants and a bralette. She kept her look free of accessories and accentuated her look with black heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

For makeup, Sara Ali Khan kept dramatic smokey eyes, n*de lip shade and with gel brushed back hair, she completed her look. However, it’s her walk that didn’t sit right with the netizens. One of them wrote, “Baki sab thik h itihaas gawaah h ise ramp walk ni aati 😢”. Another one commented, “y she walks in that awkward way she must learn it from her step mother kareena …” while another netizen penned, “She needs to learn how to ramp walk ..” One of the comments can be read as, “Dress acchi hai but walk nahi.” Another one joked, “2 Rupaye Ki Pepsi Sara Ali khan S*xy…😂😂”

What are your thoughts about Sara Ali Khan’s look and ramp walk? Let us know in the comments!

