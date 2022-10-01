Malaika Arora often makes noise for her fashionista avatars. She’s 48 year old but truly ageing like a fine wine, can you even blame Arjun Kapoor? The actress recently walked the ramp and turned heads not just with her walk but also with her sultry moves. Scroll below for all the details.

If one remembers, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Shehnaaz Gill recently walked during Times Fashion Week. She was unlike any usual model as ditched the usual shy mode and danced on the ramp to Sidhu Moose Wala’s song. Her fans now feel that Malaika was trying to copy her.

A viral video witnesses Malaika Arora dressed in a gorgeous yellow lehenga with a deep–plunging neckline. It was backless with drawstring detailing. Malla tied her hair in a neat bun and accessorized it with flowers. She completed her look with matching bangles and matha patti.

Malaika Arora could be seen dancing on the ramp to the tunes of Chhaiya Chhaiya. Of course, her sultry moves left many mesmerized and the crowd could be seen cheering for her. However, Shehnaaz Gill fans weren’t happy with the actress copying their idol and began trolling her in the comment section.

A user wrote, “All TV and Bollywood try to become Shehnaaz Gill, but Shehnaaz Gill is only one, and she is a lioness.”

Another commented, “Shehnaaz ka dekh kar ab sab ramp par naachenge (Now all will dance on the ramp after watching Shehnaaz)”

“Bas sab copy karlo ab Shehnaaz ko,” another commented.

“Lol, inspired by Shehnaaz Gill” a comment read.

Well, Shehnaaz Gill started the trend and there’s no question about it but is it fair to troll Malaika Arora?

