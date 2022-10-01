Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has proved most of the trade experts wrong when it comes to box office predictions. Considering the negativity around all around, the film was expected to witness a dent. Surprisingly, it has been shattering post-pandemic myths and records ever since it began its theatrical journey. However, there are some who are doubting the collection and Ayan Mukerji has reacted to it.

Ever since the film started breaking records, there has been a section of people who are quoting some figures from different sources and claiming the film’s budget to be as high as 600 crores and calling it a box office failure. Others are downplaying the collections and questioning the successful verdict given by the makers. Below is what Ayan has to say about it.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Ayan Mukerji said, “The kind of person I am, I feel so strange to be tom-tomming about yourself or your film. It feels like the verdict on the film is out there. We are moving with a lot of energy into our future. I think the success of the film is speaking for itself. I shouldn’t have to say anything else,” while addressing naysayers.

Ayan Mukerji further promised to take the audience’s feedback seriously and improve dialogues and overall content in Brahmastra 2. “There has been feedback on things like dialogues could have been better, some people are not convinced with some aspects of the love story. We are making films for our audiences so there is 100% desire to take that learning and improve for the future,” he quoted.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra has gone beyond 400 crores at the worldwide box office.

