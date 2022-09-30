Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Pushkar-Gayathri directorial Vikram Vedha- two of the big budget films- have been making a lot of buzz on social media. Netizens were eagerly waiting for the films to hit the big screens. Both films are now released with much fanfare.

PS 1 and VV are receiving rave reviews from critics as well as from the audience. However, hours ahead of the release, both films are leaked online in full HD versions to watch online. Online piracy comes as a big blow to the film business at the ticket windows.

As per reports, Mani Ratnam‘s Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Pushkar-Gayathri’s Vikram Vedha have been leaked online on various torrent sites. HD versions of both films are now available for free on sites like Filmywap, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, Telegram, and more such websites.

While the makers of PS: I have taken measures to negate the effect, the Vikram Vedha team has not announced anything as yet. It is worth pointing out that this is not the first time that the films have fallen victim to online piracy. Previously, films like Brahmastra, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and many more such films were leaked online at these piracy websites. Online piracy is also a crime as per the Copyright Act in India.

As for Vikram Vedha, Pushkar-Gayathri’s directorial is the remake of their own Tamil film of the same name which was released in 2017. The Hindi-language neo-noir action thriller film stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film showcases the face-off between a tough cop Vikram (played by Saif ) and a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik).

Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan: I is the first part of a two-part franchise that has been shot on a massive budget of 500 crore rupees. The film has an amazing cast with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Shobita Dhulipala, and Trisha Krishnan in the leading roles.

