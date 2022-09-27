Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and maverick filmmaker Mani Ratnam worked together in the romantic thriller film Dil Se… which was released in 1998. The film turned out to be a blockbuster and won accolades at international film festivals. Songs in the films are still loved by many fans.

The 1998 film Dil Se…, was set in the backdrop of insurgency in Assam, the film received several awards including two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards. Apart from SRK, the film also starred Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta, and Malaika Arora. It has been more than two decades since the release and they’ve not come together for a film yet. Fans have been wondering when the two will collaborate once again.

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Mani Ratnam opened up the possibility of reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan. The filmmaker said, “You should ask Shah Rukh. I should have a script ready for him, that’s when I can go to him. So it’s all a function of a script. We just met each other at a function, that’s all. Like I am telling you it’s driven by an idea of a script. Once you have an idea for which Shah Rukh will be right, then I’ll go and ask him.”

Meanwhile, the filmmaker is gearing up for his film Ponniyin Selvan: I, which is an adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy’s Tamil novel of the same name. The novel was released in the 1950s. The film also stars Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Sobhita Dhulipala. The AR Rahman musical is all set to be released in theatres on September 30 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The film also marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s fourth collaboration with Mani Ratnam after Guru (2007), Raavan (2010), and Iruvar (1997). For more updates on Bollywood, tune into Koimoi.

