Shah Rukh Khan is regarded as the King of Bollywood and many – not only his fans, will testify that he is a king thanks to his kind and generous heart. One of the many falling in this category is veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The man behind movies like Sadak, Murder, Gangster, Raaz, and more recently spoke about SRK and only had kind words for the superstar.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan collaborated with Mahesh Bhatt for the 1996 film Chaahat – co-starring Pooja Bhatt, Naseeruddin Shah, Ramya Krishnan, and Anupam Kher and the 1998 film Duplicate – featuring Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre in pivotal roles.

During a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Mahesh Bhatt got candid about King Khan and the kind of relationship they share. He said, “I am the only one who has made two flops with Shah Rukh Khan. Though he was coming into his own and I love Shah Rukh, amazing guy. But in spite of my dismissal performance, he treated me always like a king sure and it takes a king to treat another person like a king. I’ll always be grateful to him.”

Calling Shah Rukh Khan ‘outstanding,’ Mahesh Bhatt said, “You don’t make people like that. He’s an amazing guy. The actor in him is obviously the vehicle on which the persona stands but I’ve listened to his heartbeat. There’s a very big man in it, a very generous, courageous, great human being.”

Besides SRK, Bhatt also recently got candid about Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and went as far as calling him James Cameron of Indian cinema.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan – who played a pivotal cameo in Brahmastra, will soon be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will also feature in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki – alongside Taapsee Pannu and Atlee’s Jawan – co-starring Nayanthara.

