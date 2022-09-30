Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva – starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and more released earlier this month. In the last three weeks, the film has earned Rs 255.50 crores* (across all languages, and still playing). Now Mahesh Bhatt has shared his views on the film and its captain, Ayan.

During a chat with a leading entertainment portal, the veteran filmmaker who has given hits like Sadak, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Murder, Jism, Kalyug, Gangster, Raaz, Hamari Adhuri Kahani and more showered praised Ayan for having the guts to make the movie he did. Read on to know all he said.

Talking about the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer – that is working magic at the box office and the changes he is noticing in filmmaking now, Mahesh Babu told Pinkvilla, “I was dazzled by Brahmastra. When I saw the film, I felt that this is a quantum leap and I have no hesitation in saying that Ayan is the James Cameron of the Indian cinema world.” He continued, “Of course, it required a Disney and the likes of Uday Shankar and Karan Johar. And the support of Ranbir and Alia and Ayan’s entire team, but I think that it is something quite amazing.”

Further appreciating Ayan Mukerji’s audacity to make a film like Brahmastra, Mahesh Bhatt said, “There is a filmmaker here who says that I am going to stand up and make movies which are going to be as good as the best content that is created by the world. And so, it’s playing overseas. Just standing up and mesmerising them by being rooted in India. They are rooted here and yet they are very contemporary in their packaging and the way it looks. It has the breath of India. It’s not referenced from somewhere, it comes from his own DNA, his own gene pool.”

While Brahmastra Part One: Shiva continues minting money at the box office, details regarding when the next two parts will be released in unknown. However, Ayan Mukerji revealed that he is targeting a December 2025 release for it. Brahmastra Part Two: Dev will see Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will reprise their roles as Shiva and Isha. The first instalment was produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures.

