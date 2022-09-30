Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra, which was released 3 weeks back, continues to rule the ticket windows. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and others in the pivotal roles. We also witnessed bombastic cameos of Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia. Reports were abuzz that the film’s been made on the budget of 410 crore. However, Ayan in his latest interview revealed that the film’s budget was tripled. Scroll down for more details.

As of now, the film has made a total box office collection of 255 crore in all languages becoming the 12th highest Bollywood grosser after 3 weeks.

Recently, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and producer Karan Johar spoke about the film at an event organised by FICCI and there they revealed some interesting details about the film. Speaking at the event, Ayan said, “I’d done my best, we’d done a lot of research, a lot of visual effects work. I thought I’d cracked it. And I remember, right after we shot that schedule, after all that pre-production, our VFX budget basically tripled. And now the film had begun.”

However further when the makers were asked if lack of planning led to the delay of the film, Ayan Mukerji said, “I don’t think it was a lack of planning. For all the partners involved, including the VFX teams, what we were attempting for Indian films was very new. They didn’t know what they could run into… I called the head of Disney at the time, and Karan and I, we all flew down to London. And we had already shot a big portion of the film, and we didn’t know if we would be able to raise the rest of the funds to finish it. So, those were very challenging days. Our little group that was trying to make the film, we also went through a lot of internal stress, but we came back stronger, we kept moving forward.”

During the same event Brahmastra director, Ayan also stated that Brahmastra 2 will hit the screens on Diwali 2025, while the 3 part will release around Christmas 2026.

