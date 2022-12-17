The young actors from the current lot of Bollywood, who are the star kids, are choosing some good scripts that are coming their way. They get to increase their remuneration depending on how their previous films have done at the box office.

These actors have a good demand in their neighbouring industries as well. Some of them are even receiving offers from Telugu and Tamil film industries. But, did you know how much they charge per film and what their net worth is? Take a look.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor made her onscreen debut with Dhadak. Janhvi’s performance was loved by her audiences who are mesmerised by her skills of acting. As per a report published in Bollywood Life, Janhvi charges Rs 3-6 crores per film and she Rs 50-60 lakhs for brand endorsements. Her net worth is said to be around Rs 66 crores.

Ahan Shetty, who is popular for his debut with Tadap, which is a remake of the Telugu film RX 100 has Rs 80-90 lakhs for the project. According to Bollywood Life, his net worth is around Rs 28-32 crores.

Ishaan Khatter is reportedly charging around Rs 60-80 lakhs per film. This young lad, who is the brother of Shahid Kapoor made his debut with Dhadak alongside Janhvi Kapoor. His net worth is said to be around Rs 11 – 15 crores.

Ananya Panday, who was trolled for her acting in Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger is said to be charging Rs 3-4 crores at the box office. As per the information, her net worth is Rs 35-45 crores.

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most sought-after actresses among a young lot of actors. She is said to be charging Rs 5-7 crores as remuneration. Her net worth is currently Rs 40-50 crores.

Whoa, Bollywood actresses are leading the pact and how. Kudos to these beauties for changing the industry norms.

