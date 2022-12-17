Ever since Pathaan’s song Besharam Rang was released, it has been in the news owing to severe backlash from politicians across the nation. The reason – Deepika Padukone wearing a saffron-coloured bikini while s*nsually dancing with Shah Rukh Khan. Now, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan has opened up about it.

In a recent chat, the MP slammed BJP leaders for criticising Deepika Padukone for wearing an orange bikini in a song. From stating that “they have a problem with everything” to them wanting to control & command the lives of Indian women, read on to know all she said.

While interacting with NDTV recently, Nusrat Jahan opened up about the ongoing Pathaan controversy and called it something one party is doing to influence people. She was quoted saying, “It is not about anybody’s ideology. It is about one party in power trying to create such a picture in a set of people. So what they are doing is, anything that is spiritual, religious are endorsed well and are highly appreciated. And now they start talking about culture, women wearing bikini.”

Nusrat Jahan continued, “They have a problem with everything. They have a problem with women wearing hijab. They have a problem with women wearing bikini. It is them who are telling the new-age women of India what to wear.” Commenting on those who slammed Deepika Padukone for wearing the saffron bikini in the Pathaan song, the MP added, “They are trying to command our lives by telling us what to wear, what to eat, how we should talk, how we should walk, what we should learn in school, what we should watch on TV.”

She concluded by saying, “We are completely directed in this so-called new, evolved India. It is so scary. I fear that in the long run, I do not know where it would take all of us.”

Nusrat Jahan’s comments came following a war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party and TMC on Twitter over the saffron colour bikini. This debate began after Mamata Banerjee’s party leader Riju Dutta shared a purported old video of Union minister Smriti Irani wherein she is seen walking at ‘Femina Miss India 1998’ show with saffron-coloured clothes.

Do you agree with Nusrat Jahan’s views? Let us know in the comments.

