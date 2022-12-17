Much before its release, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan landed in trouble. After teasing fans with posters, a teaser and an official trailer, the makers dropped its first song ‘Besharam Rang’, featuring the leading actors. While netizens couldn’t get over their steaming hot chemistry, DP’s bikini sparked a controversy. It all started after Madhya Pradesh Minister pointed out her wearing a saffron-coloured bikini.

While who’s who from politics has been coming to the forefront and taking a dig at the actress’ bikini look, she was recently snapped at the airport making a style statement.

Amid the controversy, Deepika Padukone dashed off to Qatar to unveil the FIFA cup flashing her million-dollar smile. Recently, the Piku actress was spotted making a stylish entry at the airport wearing a beige oversized coat and matching pants. Letting her hair down, she flashed her smile while rounding off her look with oversized sunglasses. However, soon after her video surfaced on the web, she got trolled amid the saffron bikini controversy.

Commenting on Deepika Padukone’s airport video a user wrote, “Tukde tukde gang ki sardar,” while another said, “Bikni nii pahani he mam ne.” A netizen also said, “Are pure kapde pahne h bhai movie promotion k liye ja rhi h to “Bikini” pahnte #BoycottBollywood #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput.” Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Recently, Sherlyn Chopra reacted to the controversy and told India Today, “Deepika Padukone, the sympathiser of Tukde Tukde gang gyrating in a saffron coloured bikini in a film song titled ‘Besharam Rang’ is most certainly not acceptable to the millions of Hindus who consider saffron as the colour of purity, faith & devotion.”

On the other hand, a section of social media users are feeling proud to see Deepika Padukone unveiling the FIFA cup.

