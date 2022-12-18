Bollywood diva Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan has talked about his relationship with his ‘maasi’ Amrita Arora Ladak.

The new episode of Moving In with Malaika, shows the adorable relationship between Arhaan Khan and his maasi, Amrita Arora Ladak.

Opening up about their relationship, Arhaan said: “I’m biased towards Amu (Amrita Arora Ladak), she is pushing herself to get to your position. She is like my second mom but now I feel she is coming to position 01.”

Malaika Arora gives fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in an all-new, exclusive show, Hotstar Specials ‘Moving In With Malaika‘.

Created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, the series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

