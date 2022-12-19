Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s blockbuster combo is back with Cirkus, which releases this Friday. As their Simmba was a huge box office success, expectations are high for the upcoming Christmas release. But is it carrying enough buzz to enter into the top 10 Hindi openers in the post-pandemic era? Let’s find out along with the complete list!

Last time, Ranveer and Rohit came together for Simmba in 2018. It went on to earn above 200 crores nett in India alone and was a huge hit. The duo reunited with Sooryavanshi last year but it had Ranveer in an extended cameo role. Now, they are back for a full-fledged film and we expect fireworks in theatres.

When compared to Rohit Shetty’s previous films, Cirkus seems low on buzz. On top of that, there’s a juggernaut of Avatar 2, which is expected to cause a dent at the box office. But still, Shetty has a loyal fan base among family audiences, so a good opening is still in the cards and we hope that it will surpass Drishyam 2’s 15.38 crores.

Take a look at the list of highest Hindi openers in the post-pandemic era:

KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) – 53.95 crores

Brahmastra (Hindi) – 32 crores

Sooryavanshi – 26.29 crores

RRR (Hindi) – 20.07 crores

Drishyam 2 – 15.38 crores

Ram Setu – 15.25 crores

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 14.11 crores

Bachchhan Paandey – 13.25 crores

83 – 12.64 crores

Laal Singh Chaddha – 12 crores

What do you think, where will Cirkus stand in the top 10 Hindi openers’ list mentioned above? Share with us through comments.

