Yet another weekend, yet another very good achievement. Drishyam 2 has made little of any competition around it ever since its release, be it Bhediya in the subsequent week, An Acton Hero post that and now even Avatar: The Way of Water . The film has been enjoying a journey of its own and that reflects in the collections that are still coming in crores. While numbers in the upwards of 1 crore have been maintained right through the weekend, what is simply superb is that the collections are in excess of 5 crores.

Usually, it’s those kind of films which enjoy this feat which have started slow and then end up bringing in numbers regularly (albeit on the lower side) in weeks to follow. As for the biggies, more than 90% of these get exhausted by the time the fifth week strikes, even if they had a blockbuster run so far. Hence, it’s nothing short of remarkable when a big movie not just does big business in the initial weeks but also manages big collections in weeks to follow too.

This is what’s happening with Drishyam 2 which is continuing to collect quite well. On Sunday, the film collected 2.56 crores, what with several houseful shows been evidenced yet again after Saturday. It’s more of a capacity issue for the film as Avatar: The Way of Water has taken up most of the screens. Hence, at limited properties where the film is playing currently at a restricted count of shows, auditoriums are getting full rather quickly. With 221.35 crores in its kitty so far, the Ajay Devgn starrer should hit the 225 crores mark by the coming weekend.

