It’s a century for Avatar: The Way of Water. In just a little over two days, the Hollywood sci-fi biggie ended up going past the 100 crores mark. Post that there was a lot more that came in for the rest of the Sunday and as a result, the day’s collections stand at a massive 46 crores. The first day of the film was a huge 41 crores and now with the James Cameron-directed affair continuing to keep itself over the 40 crores mark, it’s a hat-trick of blockbuster days at the box office.

The film has been doing phenomenal business all over and that’s just amazing since it once again reaffirms the inherent interest that audiences have in them when it comes to catching a truly big-screen spectacle at theatres. While Marvel films have been achieving this feat in India quite regularly for the last half a dozen odd films especially, now Avatar: The Way of Water has joined the party as well. Back in time, it had been announced that there would be four-five continued installments for the film and one just hopes that Avatar 3 doesn’t take 10 more years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So far, Avatar: The Way of Water has collected 129 crores. From here, it’s about how the film holds on from Monday onwards. Anything over 25 crores would be excellent for the film, though given the kind of huge haul that has been accumulated so far, even 20 crores would be quite good. It just shouldn’t go beyond that mark as that would end up being a differentiating factor between the film being a 200 Crore Club or a 300 Crore Club grosser.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Drishyam 2 Box Office Day 30: Continues With Its Winning Journey, Goes Well Beyond Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Lifetime

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News